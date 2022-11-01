The Wild's depth will be on display when the team begins a brief two-game homestand on Tuesday against the Canadiens.

Forwards Jordan Greenway, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman won't play due to upper-body injuries, and Steven Fogarty will make his Wild debut after being recalled from the minors under emergency conditions.

"We felt real good through training camp and through preseason that we felt a lot of guys could play," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "A lot of guys made steps in their development process and can give us games this year. Obviously, we're going to see it here now."

Fogarty, who won a state high school hockey title at Edina in 2010 and played college hockey at Notre Dame, signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild in July.

The 29-year-old had a goal and two assists in six games with Iowa and has 29 games of NHL experience with the Rangers, Sabres and Bruins.

"We thought he got better and better through preseason, through training camp," Evason said. "He's a pro. He's got a very mature presence. He's a right shot. He's a faceoff guy. Those all played into the decision."

Marc-Andre Fleury will be back in net for the Wild.

He was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week on Monday after going 3-0 last week.

"You go down our lineup, I think every one of our players has played better," Evason said. "But overall, the bottom line is our team has played better. I don't think one guy drives the team, but I think our team certainly has played better. We've gotta continue to do that."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Frederick Gaudreau-Mats Zuccarello

Mason Shaw-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime-Marco Rossi-Tyson Jost

Sam Steel-Connor Dewar-Steven Fogarty

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Calen Addison

Jon Merrill-Matt Dumba

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

2: Goals for center Joel Eriksson Ek last Tuesday in Montreal.

3.33: Goals per game averaged by the Wild.

8: Straight victories for the Wild against Montreal at Xcel Energy Center.

13: Wins for the Wild in their last 14 games vs. the Canadiens.

25-13-6: Fleury's record in his career vs. the Canadiens.

Pregame team statistics, betting line and tonight's NHL schedule

About the Canadiens:

Montreal has won two straight since losing to the Wild. The Canadiens recorded a 3-2 victory against the Sabres last Thursday and then defeated the Blues 7-4 on Saturday. Winger Cole Caufield leads Montreal in goals with seven. He and center Nick Suzuki are tied for the most points on the team with 10. Winger Mike Hoffman has 18 points in 22 career games vs. the Wild.