7 p.m. vs. Seattle Kraken • Xcel Energy Center • ESPN-plus/Hulu, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are 21-6-2 on home ice since Nov. 19, banking 44 of their 93 points in that time. More recently, they're 5-1-2 without LW Kirill Kaprizov, who's still recovering from a lower-body injury. Over those eight games, 15 different players have scored for the Wild and 18 have at least a point. The Wild are 1-1 vs. Seattle this season. After getting shut out 4-0 by the Kraken at home on Nov. 3, the Wild blanked Seattle on the road 1-0 on Nov. 11.

Kraken update: Seattle has won two of its last three games, including a 7-2 rout of Nashville on Saturday. Overall, the Kraken are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. On the road, they're an impressive 24-9-4. Their 88 points are 28 more than they had during their inaugural season, the largest increase in NHL history between a team's first and second seasons. Seattle C Matty Beniers leads NHL rookies with 50 points.