NASHVILLE — Longtime Wild prospect Marat Khusnutdinov is one step closer to suiting up in the NHL.

The Wild signed the Russian forward to a two-year, entry-level contract announced on Wednesday after the team drafted Khusnutdinov in 2020, but when the 21-year-old could debut for the Wild is up in the air.

Before he can play, Khusnutdinov (pronounced HOOST-nuh-DEE-nov) will have to secure a work visa and visit a consulate before flying to the United States, a process with an unclear timeline.

Still, his contract kicks in this season. Khusnutdinov will wear No. 22 with the Wild.

Since getting drafted in the second round 37th overall by the Wild, the center has continued an impressive career in Russia as a speedy playmaker with a strong hockey sense and the versatility to rove around a lineup.

This past season, Khusnutdinov tallied six goals and 14 assists in 49 games with HK Sochi in the KHL and was named team captain after getting traded from SKA St. Petersburg.

With SKA St. Petersburg, he racked up 11 goals and 30 assists during 2022-23 to tie Artemi Panarin for the seventh-highest single-season point total in KHL history for a player 20 years or younger; he was also the youngest player in SKA St. Petersburg history to post 50 career points.

Through 162 KHL games in four seasons, the 5-foot-11, 176-pound Khusnutdinov totaled 22 goals and 53 assists for 75 points, as well as two goals and nine assists in 32 career playoff games.

A native of Moscow, Khusnutdinov also has plenty of international experience.

He's competed for Russia in the World Junior Championship, including the 2021 tournament when he scored three goals and added two assists. Khusnutdinov also captained Russia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and World Under-18 Championship in 2019, winning gold and silver, respectively.



