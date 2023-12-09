EDMONTON, Alberta — The Wild didn't stop Connor McDavid and his Oilers linemates, but that's not what cost them.

A pair of power play goals did the trick, flipping a late-period lead into a 4-3 deficit that stuck Friday night at Rogers Place to seal back-to-back losses for the Wild with one game to go on their Western Conference road trip.

They're back in action on Sunday at Seattle.

After Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl capitalized with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the second period to tee up a 3-3 photo finish for the third, Evan Bouchard served up a one-timer from the middle on the Oilers' next power play only 1:32 into the period to polish off Edmonton's comeback with his second goal of the game.

Ryan Hartman was penalized before Bouchard scored, getting whistled for roughing Evander Kane after Kane crunched Jonas Brodin into the boards. Brodin did not play the rest of the game.

This was the first time in six games since John Hynes (4-2) was named coach that the Wild penalty kill was tagged for multiple goals. The penalty kill is now 17-for-20 with Hynes at the helm after going 2-for-4 vs. the Oilers.

Marc-Andre Fleury, in his 996th career game and four wins shy of passing Patrick Roy for the second-most wins of all-time, totaled 36 saves.

Unlike the Wild, who lost the previous night 2-0 at Vancouver, Edmonton was rested and the sharper side early.

The Oilers tested Fleury 18 times in the first period and Fleury, in his first start since last Sunday, stopped all but one of those shots. With 4:44 to go, Bouchard slung the puck by Fleury's glove after a breakdown in coverage by the Wild.

But a much better version of the Wild appeared in the second.

Just 15 seconds into the period, Matt Boldy buried a Joel Eriksson Ek rebound after bulldozing the puck into the Edmonton end after the initial faceoff.

Then a breezy 26 seconds later, Boldy was the playmaker, setting up Eriksson Ek for a wrister that flew by Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (17 saves).

These goals were the second-fastest pair to start a period in Wild history, trailing only a 34-second blitz by Boldy and Mats Zuccarello on Jan. 14, 2022.

Boldy has five goals in his last six games, while Eriksson Ek's 13 are the most on the team.

But that Wild advantage didn't last long.

By 1:21, McDavid answered back for the Oilers with a highlight-reel play.

The reigning NHL MVP swooped into Wild territory, cut around defenseman Jake Middleton and then skated around a sprawled Fleury before backhanding the puck into a vacant net.

That equaled two goals for McDavid's line and two for Eriksson Ek's, with the lines going toe-to-toe all game long, but neither supplied the tiebreaker.

Connor Dewar was responsible for that, a blistering one-timer at 11:58 after a behind-the-net feed from Hartman. Dewar's six goals tied his career high set last season.

But in what turned out to be an omen, the Edmonton power play stung the Wild to prevent them from hauling a lead into the third period.

Draisaitl's patented one-timer from the right side eluded Fleury before Bouchard's delivered the final go-ahead goal.

As for the Wild, their power play went 0-for-2.