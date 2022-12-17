The Wild's Frederick Gaudreau enjoys the game the most when he's concentrating on the nuts and bolts of the action, whether that's winning a faceoff or connecting on a pass.

"That's when I look back at my game after the night and I feel the most accomplished," he said.

Those plays can sometimes fly under the radar, but there's been nothing subtle about Gaudreau's contributions lately.

After scoring the game-winning goal and then helping the Wild preserve that victory on Monday vs. Edmonton, the center capped off his first career multi-goal game on Wednesday with another two-way effort in a 4-1 dusting of Detroit.

"He has a skill set that can score obviously, can set up plays, can play offense," coach Dean Evason said. "But he takes as much pride in not only the defensive game but in his team game, as well, and being a good teammate. He is an all-around hockey player."

Gaudreau's rising shot in tight during the second period against the Oilers stood up as the decisive tally, but it might not have if Gaudreau didn't clear the zone while the Wild were shorthanded in the final minute to relieve the pressure from a potent Edmonton power play that was searching for the equalizer.

Two nights later, Gaudreau capitalized on the power play for the first time this season before once again protecting the Wild's lead in the third period.

This time, he not only sent the puck out of Wild territory during the Red Wings' late push, but he dumped it into an empty net to put another goal between the two teams.

"When I can focus on the next detail," Gaudreau said, "I think that's when I have the most fun playing."

Injury update

Ryan Hartman is considered a possibility for Sunday when the Wild finish their four-game homestand with a matinee vs. Ottawa.

The center has missed the last 21 games with an upper-body injury suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago.

As for Brandon Duhaime, the winger skated for the first time on Friday since he's been out with an upper-body injury.

Duhaime hasn't played since Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg.

Five wins in a row

Filip Gustavsson's five-game win streak is not only the longest of his career, it's also the second-best in the NHL this season.

The first-year Wild backup goalie picked up his fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday when he turned aside 16 shots from Detroit. Since the streak started, Gustavsson leads the league in goals-against average (1.37) and is second in save percentage (.948) among netminders who've logged at least as many games.

"I try to stay calm and do the same boring saves every time," said Gustavsson, whom the Wild acquired in the Cam Talbot trade with the Senators in the offseason. "It's what's working. You don't always have to be flashy and do those cool saves. It's fun to do them sometimes but if you do the same boring saves all the time, then most pucks are going to hit you.

"Boring is good for goalies."

After dropping his first two appearances, only one of which was a start, Gustavsson has been steady.

He lost again Oct. 29 at Detroit despite giving up only two goals but since Nov. 9, when the 24-year-old posted his first win with the Wild, he's 6-1-1.

"I remember in Ottawa it was always nervous coming into the rink, not knowing what team would show up," Gustavsson said. "You'd play against good teams, and then you're actually nervous. This team is so good, so you can expect the team to win every night.

"It's just relaxing to come in here and just do what I'm doing."