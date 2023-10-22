Wild coach Dean Evason gave his players the morning off on Saturday, scrapping the usual pregame skate after the team had yet to have a strong start in any of their games.

But the extra rest didn't help.

The Wild were sluggish early again, which set the tone for a 5-4 off-night against the Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center that ended in overtime and signaled back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

This winless homestand concludes on Tuesday vs. the Oilers.

Columbus' Jack Roslovic skated through the Wild and split a 4-4 tie with 1 minute, 53 seconds left of 3-on-3 overtime to seal a well-deserved victory for the Blue Jackets.

Not only did they rack up a whopping 54 shots while completing a back-to-back, but they were without their superstar scorer Patrik Laine after he was injured the previous night.

But if any side looked taxed, it was the Wild even though they hadn't played since Thursday when they were downed 7-3 by the Kings.

They were caught chasing Columbus throughout the first period and were punished for it at just 8:55 when Justin Danforth deposited his own rebound behind Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

Time didn't ignite the Wild; they were still out-of-sync to begin the second.

Marco Rossi couldn't capitalize on a breakaway, and the team didn't even get a shot off during a 2-on-1 rush for Marcus Johansson and Joel Eriksson Ek. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets were ringing shots off the post.

Eventually, at 6:10, they found the back of the net when Kent Johnson wired in an offensive-zone faceoff win to double Columbus' lead.

After that, the Wild woke up.

Just 1:11 later, Dakota Mermis started the comeback with a shot from above the left circle, Mermis' first goal in the NHL since March 6, 2020, when he was with New Jersey.

Then another 54 seconds after that, Ryan Hartman found a wide-open Mats Zuccarello and Zuccarello buried the pass behind Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (24 saves). The goal, Zuccarello's first of the season, extended his point streak to five games.

Still, the Wild were outshot a gruesome 22-6 in the second and Columbus didn't fade in the third, either.

The Wild turned in a third straight goal 4:42 into the period, a shot by Jonas Brodin from the right side, but the Blue Jackets responded quickly.

By 7:36, their captain Boone Jenner delivered the equalizer when he sent a loose puck in front into a yawning Wild cage with Gustavsson (49 saves) off to the side after a scramble.

During an ensuing power play after Jenner was sent off for tripping, the Wild appeared to retaliate on Zuccarello's second goal of the night. But Columbus challenged to check if the play was off-side and after a lengthy look, the goal was called back.

This was the second straight game a video review went against the Wild: Los Angeles' Pierre-Luc Dubois had a kicked puck count as a goal after a controversial video review determined his stick caught a piece of the puck before it went in the net. Dubois scored again 12 seconds to pave the way for the Kings' lopsided win, his second tally emerging as the game-winner.

After an Eriksson Ek interference penalty, rookie Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in this year's draft, flung in a shot from the slot at 14:41 for his first NHL goal.

Columbus finished 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Wild went 0-for-3.

But the Wild answered back 2:20 later when Johansson wove a shot through traffic for his third point after picking up two assists earlier in the action to set up overtime.