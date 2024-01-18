TAMPA, FLA. – The Wild will be without their captain for the rest of the season.

Jared Spurgeon will miss the rest of the season because of injury, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced Thursday.

The team said before Thursday's game at Tampa Bay that Spurgeon scheduled to have left hip surgery on Feb. 6 and then then have back surgery approximately four weeks later. He is expected to be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September, the team said.

It has been an injury-filled season for Spurgeon, 33. He missed the first 13 games because of an upper-body injury suffered in the preseason, and he went on the injured list in December. He returned to play two games against Winnipeg on Dec. 30 and 31 and a game at Calgary on Jan. 2, but he hasn't played since.

His 14th season with the Wild ends with no goals and five assists in only 16 games played.