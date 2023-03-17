1 p.m. vs. Boston • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM
Game preview: The Bruins are not only the best team in the NHL, but one of the best in league history. They were fastest to reach 100 points (61 games) and are 51-11-5 for 107 points. ... They are second in the league in goals, first in goals against, and have a +103 differential. ... RW David Pastrnak (46-44-90) is fifth in NHL scoring. ... Linus Ullmark leads the league with a 1.97 goals-against average and .935 save percentage, and has scored a goal. ... LW Taylor Hall, W Nick Foligno and D Derek Forbort, a former Duluth East player, are all sidelined because of lower-body injuries.
Sanogo, UConn send Pitino, Iona packing from March Madness
With a dominant performance from its best player in the second half, UConn took the next step toward returning to its championship past.
Sports
Perfect March Madness brackets could be gone before weekend
The dwindling number of perfect NCAA Tournament brackets might reach zero before the weekend.
Vikings
Vikings agree to terms with ex-Packers defensive lineman Lowry
Dean Lowry, who started 80 games over seven seasons in Green Bay, crosses the border to Minnesota, which also completed a free-agent deal with outside linebacker Marcus Davenport on Friday.
Wild
Four Wild players could return as early as Sunday in upcoming back-to-back
Coach Dean Evason said the Wild will have a better idea of who might face the Capitals on Sunday after Saturday's action vs. Boston.
Gophers
West Virginia's Plitzuweit emerges as a top candidate for Gophers basketball job
The Gophers are working to replace Lindsay Whalen, and an announcement could come as soon as Saturday.