Despite squandering a four-goal, third-period lead, the Wild pushed their win streak to four games by prevailing 6-5 in a shootout against the Stars on Sunday at American Airlines Center at the beginning of a four-game road trip.

Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored in the shootout, with Gaudreau's finish standing up as the clincher after Roope Hintz's shot stayed out.

Kaprizov opened the scoring on the power play with 4:56 left in the first period and in the process tied the franchise record for longest point streak (12 games) and goal streak (six).

The Stars responded 6:58 into the second period when Hintz buried a rebound in front, but the Wild cruised the rest of the second period.

Connor Dewar delivered a shorthanded breakaway at 10:42, Jake Middleton connected on a glove-side shot at 13:17 and Jordan Greenway flung in his first goal of the season at 13:32 to give the Wild two goals in 15 seconds on consecutive shifts.

Joel Eriksson Ek tallied a fifth goal 29 seconds into the third period when Dallas replaced starter Jake Oettinger with Scott Wedgewood.

But then the Stars took over and in quick fashion.

Hintz potted another goal at 7:12 of the third before Jason Robertson notched his NHL-leading 23rd 38 seconds later and Mason Marchment capped off three goals in 2:43.

With 2:11 to go in the third, Hintz completed the hat trick to erase Dallas' four-goal deficit.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 30 saves, while Wedgewood had 14 in relief of Oettinger (12 stops).

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.