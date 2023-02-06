8 p.m. Monday at Arizona • Mullett Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: After an eight-day hiatus for their bye week and the All-Star break, the Wild resume the second half of their season with their third game vs. the Coyotes. They're undefeated against their Central Division rivals after upending Arizona twice on home ice. Before their layoff, the Wild won two in a row. G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start against the Coyotes. Fleury's next appearance will be his 971st, tying him with Terry Sawchuk for the fourth-most games all time among goaltenders.

Coyotes update: The Coyotes are second-to-last in the Central Division and went into the break 2-2-1 in their last five games. At home, Arizona is 10-8-2. LW Clayton Keller leads the team in goals (18), assists (23) and points (41). LW Lawson Crouse has two goals vs. the Wild this season. Former Wild F and Blaine native Nick Bjugstad has 11 goals in his first season with the Coyotes.