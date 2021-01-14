Health care providers and other vaccinators can start giving COVID-19 vaccines to people who are not in the designated high priority groups, including those 65 and older.

The announcement Thursday comes two days after the federal government urged for a wider vaccine distribution strategy in effort to get more people vaccinated. In addition to the elderly, they recommended that those under age 65 who have underlying health conditions also get vaccines.

In Minnesota, the emphasis has so far been on vaccinating health care workers and long-term care residents.

"We are approaching the end of our earliest stages of the vaccine rollout, and we want to make sure all vaccines in the state are getting into arms as quickly as possible," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. "The state is making sure that providers have nothing holding them back from immediately using any and all vaccine they have available."

The Minnesota Department of Health said it will provide more details about the policy shift in the coming days.

The state is receiving about 60,000 new vaccine doses each week from allotments made by the federal government.

"It will be some time before the federal government provides our state with enough vaccine to cover all those currently eligible," Malcolm said. "Minnesota is ready to move on anything we get immediately, and we are working quickly to create new options for Minnesotans to schedule a vaccine."

Malcolm is expected to comment on the new policy at a Thursday afternoon media briefing.

