More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Two more plead guilty in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme
One defendant admitted to using funds for real estate and a BMW.
Gophers
Big leg, big personality, Gophers kicker Kesich feeds on pressure
Dragan Kesich's game-winning field goal beat Nebraska, a moment the fourth-year player of Serbian heritage has been preparing for all his competitive life.
Gophers
Randy Johnson's Gophers prediction: Who wins Saturday and why?
Memories of a loss to another Mid-American Conference opponent — 20-14 to Bowling Green in 2021 — should keep the team focused Satirday night's game against Eastern Michigan.
www.startribune.com
Sports
Live at 1 p.m.: Twins continue series with Mets. Follow on Gameview
It's Game 2 of the interleague series at Target Field. Tap here for a live boxscore, stats and more from around MLB.