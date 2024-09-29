Griffin credited the fast-formed relationships between the veteran free agents and existing Vikings veterans. “We’re different with our veterans in here,” he said. “We actually have those conversations with each other. I’ve been around teams where you might have some type of knowledge that doesn’t get expressed to everybody in the group. I feel like the way we’ve all bought in, the way everybody came in with open arms, ready to help each other, that’s different. And these brotherhoods, these connections, happened naturally.”