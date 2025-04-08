Man accused of stealing 27 guns from a Minneapolis UPS facility arrested

Minneapolis police have arrested a man who allegedly stole 27 handguns from a UPS facility where he worked.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s Northside Community Response Team tracked the suspect to Mystic Lake Casino where they took him into custody and recovered narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash.
Officers recovered eight of the missing guns, police said in a Facebook posting.
Minneapolis police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to locate 19 handguns that are still missing.
The suspect has yet to be charged. He is being held in the Hennepin County jail and could face weapons and narcotics charges, police said.