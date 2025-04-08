News & Politics

Man accused of stealing 27 guns from a Minneapolis UPS facility arrested

The suspect is now in the Hennepin County jail.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 8, 2025 at 11:43AM
Minneapolis police recovered eight of 27 handguns stolen from a UPS shipping center. A suspect was arrested. (Minneapolis Police Department)

Minneapolis police have arrested a man who allegedly stole 27 handguns from a UPS facility where he worked.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Northside Community Response Team tracked the suspect to Mystic Lake Casino where they took him into custody and recovered narcotics and thousands of dollars in cash.

Officers recovered eight of the missing guns, police said in a Facebook posting.

Minneapolis police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to locate 19 handguns that are still missing.

The suspect has yet to be charged. He is being held in the Hennepin County jail and could face weapons and narcotics charges, police said.

