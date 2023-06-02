The Vikings on Friday signed undrafted free-agent receiver Garett Maag, an Inver Grove Heights native who starred at St. Croix Lutheran in St. Paul.
Maag played five seasons at North Dakota, compiling 162 catches for 2,152 yards and 18 touchdowns in 49 games (39 starts). He was a team captain in 2021 and again in 2022, when he was second on the team with 41 receptions, 540 yards and five TDs.
He helped St. Croix Lutheran reach the Class 3A Prep Bowl in 2016 and 2017.
A roster spot opened up Thursday when another Minnesota native, tight end Ben Ellefson of Hawley, retired due to lingering injuries.
