The early sequence played out like a bad sequel. Four plays after Blake Cashman’s sack of Will Levis forced a punt to start the Vikings‘ game with the Titans on Sunday, Sam Darnold spun around his left shoulder for a toss play to running back Aaron Jones. The pitch was slightly behind him as he moved to his right, and the ball bounced off Jones’ left arm before the Titans recovered it at their own 45. The fumble was charged to Darnold, his third of the season on a botched exchange with a running back, and followed his three-turnover games against the Colts and Jaguars for his seventh giveaway in nine quarters.