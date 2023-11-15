More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Video
Chinese President Xi arrives in San Francisco for APEC, meeting with Biden
Xi was greeted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.
Vikings
On crutches, Cousins helps serve Thanksgiving dinner for Salvation Army
With his wife and son, Kirk Cousins kept a commitment he made before injuring his Achilles tendon, joining teammates and greeting fans.
Sports
6-9 and growing: Ex-DeLaSalle lineman could be NFL star — or governor
Football Across Minnesota: From Minneapolis to the Ivy League to a next big step yet to be determined, Jalen Travis is adding to the family's successes in sports and other pursuits.
Local
Bright flash in Bemidji sky on Monday was likely not a meteor
Beltrami County authorities said they are confident the flash of light and loud boom were likely not caused by a meteor after conferring with NASA and other agencies.
www.startribune.com
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and teammates serve meals at Salvation Army
Vikings players and coaches, along with their spouses, served hot Thanksgiving meals. Cousins is currently recovering from an Achilles injury.