Go ahead and complain about a third Vikings preseason game if you must. Just don't tell a guy like Nick Muse that Saturday's tilt against the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium is a meaningless exhibition.

For a longshot backup tight end hoping to stick around the NFL for a second season — either here or with one of 31 other teams — Muse is thankful for and very excited about another live-game opportunity to increase …

* His team-high snaps for a tight end (77).

* His team-high targets (nine).

* His team-high catches (six, tied with Jalen Reagor).

* His team-high touchdown catches (the only one).

And double his position duties to include …

* Long snapper?

The plan, Muse said, is to get some reps at long snapper behind 2022 first-team All-Pro Andrew DePaola.

"I'm hoping I get some long snapping in," he said. "That will give me some extra value. So, going into the game just having fun and trying to prove my worth to anybody out there who has faith in me."

So, Nick, how is your long snapping?

"I would say it's good enough to keep a job," he said. "I've definitely learned a lot from DePo. He's one of those guys who has stuck around for a reason."

That's the goal for the 24-year-old Muse, the fourth tight end on a team that might keep only three. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick did play 10 games a year ago, showing up on 108 special teams snaps but none at tight end.

"I wasn't ready [to play tight end] last year, mentally or physically," Muse said. "Now I'm getting to the point where coaches can trust me a little more. My value goes up.

"Last preseason, I had a terrible Broncos game where I had a pass interference and two drops. So that was pretty bad. The 49ers game, I had a good last two drives. And I think I got one play during the Raiders game."

Getting reps in so-called meaningless games this preseason certainly has helped Muse.

"They put out a lot on tape for me," he said. "You always want to play for the ones you're playing for, but you also got to be realistic and know that you're playing for all 32 teams. Just have an open mind. Enjoy yourself.

"Not many people get to play in the NFL. This is a dream come true for 99 percent of the little kids. I wanted to be how I am right now."

Hot, hot, real hot

The Vikings went through a light, 75-minute workout sans helmets and contact smack dab in the middle of a very hot Tuesday afternoon with temps in the 90s and a heat index of 104.

So, safety Camryn Bynum, how HOT was it out there, asked a reporter who spent those 75 minutes watching from the shade.

"I did my offseason in the Philippines, so nothing will compare to what I was able to train in this year," he said. "It feels good. I'm from California, so it's not too bad. The humidity gets me, but it's fun. It gets your body moving faster."

The Vikings moved the starting time for Wednesday's joint practice with Arizona up an hour. It will begin at 10:45 a.m. and end at 1.

"Trying to beat the heat," coach Kevin O'Connell said while heading onto the practice field Tuesday.

For now, Thursday's joint practice is scheduled to begin at 11:45. Tuesday's practice was closed to the public. The joint practices Wednesday and Thursday are the last practices open to the public this year.

Asamoah on the mend

Linebacker Brian Asamoah II participated in Tuesday's practice, alternating with rookie Ivan Pace Jr. on the first unit. The Vikings, however, are likely to limit Asamoah's participation in the joint practices considering he has spent most of training camp sidelined by an undisclosed injury.

Cornerback Tay Gowan joined the group of players not practicing. Safety Lewis Cine, who appeared to injure a leg running in Monday's practice, sat out Tuesday.

Also missing more time were returner/running back Kene Nwangwu, cornerback C.J. Coldon Jr., cornerback NaJee Thompson, linebacker Abraham Beauplan and receiver N'Keal Harry.

Hunter returns

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who had an excused absence Monday, returned to practice Tuesday. Tight end T.J. Hockenson also participated in 11-on-11 drills. He hasn't participated in contact drills since Aug. 3, so he's unlikely to see much if any contact in the joint practices.