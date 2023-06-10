The final segment of the Vikings' offseason workout program comes on Tuesday and Wednesday, when players will be on the field in Eagan for the team's mandatory minicamp.

The upcoming session brought closure to one of the Vikings' lingering roster questions, when the team released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday after months of exploring trade options for him. There's no certainty the futures of two other Pro Bowl players will be settled by the time the team breaks for summer, though.

Justin Jefferson's participation in minicamp could be minimal at best, given the fact the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year has stayed away from the Vikings' offseason workouts while his agents talk with the team about a new contract two years before he is due to hit free agency. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who has passed up a $100,000 offseason workout bonus by missing voluntary sessions while his agent pursues a new contract, could also skip minicamp or be a cursory participant if he shows up.

Those players headline a Vikings minicamp that will be all about changes — the ones that have already happened this offseason and the ones that could still be coming. Here's a look at the position groups to watch this week, leading with the ones that could be affected the most by outstanding contract questions.

Wide receivers

Though Jefferson would incur a fine for skipping mandatory minicamp, he could opt to do so as part of his agency's negotiating strategy with the Vikings. If he does show up, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Vikings keep him off the field, rather than risk injuring one of their most important players by having him practice after not seeing him all offseason.

Either way, there could be good opportunities for younger receivers to make an impression, especially if the Vikings continue to be cautious with first-round pick Jordan Addison. K.J. Osborn, who could be in line for a big year, has impressed this spring. So has second-year man Jalen Nailor, who stood out during the Vikings' open practice during organized team activities on Tuesday. Both could finish their offseasons on a high note with some good work at minicamp.

Running backs

With Cook gone, the team has tested out its new-look backfield with Alexander Mattison leading the way. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips praised Ty Chandler this week, saying the second-year back is "going to have to be" ready for a bigger role this year. Chandler and Kene Nwangwu will fight for roles in the offense as the Vikings look for ways to recoup the big-play ability they'll officially have to replace now that Cook has been released.

Edge rushers

For the third straight year, the Vikings are in talks with Hunter about changing his deal; the 28-year-old is seeking a long-term extension, after a 10-sack season that still felt uneven and followed two injury-plagued years. There's enough uncertainty around his future that it wouldn't be surprising to see Hunter skip minicamp; without him, the Vikings have Marcus Davenport and a fair number of questions in their edge rusher group. Players like D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones could help themselves with strong camps that show they're ready for a longer look in Brian Flores' defense.

Defensive backs

The Vikings' safety group could be the one that's used the most differently in Flores' scheme, where Josh Metellus has lined up in a number of spots as part of a three-safety package this spring. While Metellus gets his chance to play a larger role, the Vikings are still working with 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine after the safety missed most of his rookie year because of a compound fracture in his left leg. Minicamp will provide another chance to view Cine's impressive recovery from the injury before the Vikings break for the summer.

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins' performance in the Vikings' most recent open OTA was one of his better offseason showings. There's little question about the Vikings' depth chart at the position, but the two-day camp could provide another window into the development of rookie Jaren Hall, whom the Vikings drafted in the fifth round. Hall has spent much of camp watching Cousins and Nick Mullens in full-team sessions like two-minute drills, while the Vikings continue to coach the Brigham Young product on his footwork.