For the first time since the 2019 season — the last breath of former coach Mike Zimmer’s dominant five-year run of top-10 scoring defenses — the Vikings have three edge rushers with seven sacks apiece.
Film review: Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Pat Jones II are the ‘strength’ of this Vikings defense
Three edge rushers, Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Pat Jones II, put on an impressive display during Sunday’s 23-13 win at Tennessee. They’re “a big reason why we’re winning,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Vikings edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel (eight sacks), Jonathan Greenard (seven) and Patrick Jones II (seven) put on an impressive display during Sunday’s win at Tennessee.
Van Ginkel and Greenard continued consistently dominant seasons. They’ve started every game since arriving via free agency in March. Jones, a 2021 third-round pick, rewarded the coaches’ decision to give him the largest role (75% playing time) he’s ever had in a meaningful game Sunday. Jones has developed under defensive coordinator Brian Flores; he now has three multisack games this season, against the Giants, 49ers, and Titans.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence those guys have had career years,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I think [assistant defensive line coach] Pat [Hill] and [defensive assistant] Imarjaye [Albury] and Flo have put those guys in great situations, and they’re capitalizing on it because they are really good football players. I think it’s a highlight for our team. It’s really become a strength of our team and a big reason why we’re winning some of these games that are going down to the wire.”
The Vikings surrendered some second-half throws to Titans gunslinger Will Levis, but they mostly controlled this game by dominating the line of scrimmage.
Levis got hit by a Vikings defender on nearly 25% of his dropbacks, and eight of the nine hits that were officially counted by NFL datakeepers came from Jones, Van Ginkel and Greenard. Flores didn’t need to blitz much because the Titans offensive linemen were no match for Vikings pass rushers.
Through 10 games, the Vikings’ 35 sacks trail only the Broncos (39) and Giants (36).
If offenses are prioritizing a Vikings defender to block, it’s Greenard.
“You’re seeing the [offensive line] slide go his way a lot,” O’Connell said. “You’re seeing some opportunities for the other guys based upon where he is in the rush pattern. I think some of the early-down stuff for a guy that really had not played the outside linebacker position, edge-setting position a lot in his career. He’s been physical. He’s been able to shed and get off blocks. He’s set a great edge. And he’s just been snap in and snap out, one of our most consistent players all season long.”
Jones, a fourth-year edge rusher, had just five sacks in three seasons before this year. His breakout campaign is rooted in understanding Flores’ varied playbook while finding out what he can and can’t accomplish at the NFL level. Jones has leaned into his strengths, which are literally his strength and physicality as a hard-charging, downhill rusher, O’Connell said.
“Most of the guys really take some time, and I think Pat’s really figured out what he is as a rusher,” O’Connell said, “and his high-level traits to do those things, and then what are the changeups off of those?”
Late presnap movement
Van Ginkel may have been the best of the three edge rushers in Tennessee.
He dusted Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for two sacks on back-to-back plays to stall a hurry-up drive just before halftime. But Van Ginkel was also an impactful run defender. And he continued to be a main piece of the Vikings’ shapeshifting defensive fronts that feature late presnap movement in the secondary as well as the line of scrimmage.
The Vikings’ late movement threw off Titans blocking schemes and created runs to nowhere. Titans running backs took 12 carries for 15 rushing yards. The Vikings run defense now ranks third, allowing just 3.6 yards per carry.
In the video below, look at Van Ginkel (No. 43) and safety Josh Metellus (44) move into different positions just before the snap. Van Ginkel then takes on two Titans blockers, forcing Titans running back Tyjae Spears to change course.
More late movement from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) leads to another run stop. Tillery shifts inside, gets the edge and breaks through the line, forcing Levis to keep the read-option to the outside. Even while Levis gets outside Jones (91), Van Ginkel (43) sheds a Titans tight end to make the play.
Vikings stalled QB runs
One relevant area as the Vikings prepare for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, and the following week for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is their success against the Titans’ designed QB runs. Levis gained just 6 yards on five designed QB runs against the Vikings (he gained 12 rushing yards on two scrambles).
Levis was contained mostly by Vikings edge rushers.
Greenard, Van Ginkel and Jones will need to be on point again in Chicago, where new Bears play caller Thomas Brown leaned into his rookie’s mobility last week against the Packers. In the first game since replacing former coordinator Shane Waldron, Brown called four designed runs for Williams that gained 21 rushing yards. Williams gained another 49 rushing yards on five scrambles against Green Bay.
“It’s the QB mobility that stands out to me,” Flores said about Williams. “When you got a quarterback like that, every play you could be in perfect position, have the perfect call ... he spins out and the next thing you know the ball is down the field. ... We have to do a very good job from a pass-rush awareness standpoint trying to keep him in the pocket.”
If the Bears design runs for Williams, the Vikings are prepared.
In the clip below, Greenard plays the QB zone-read perfectly. He appears to bait Levis into keeping it by taking his first steps down the line toward the running back before stepping upfield in near unison with Levis pulling the ball.
In the clip below, Van Ginkel also maintains his contain responsibilities and easily wraps up Levis for minimal gain on a red-zone QB keeper.
