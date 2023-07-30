The Vikings reached a compromise with Danielle Hunter on Sunday morning, agreeing to a new deal with the pass rusher that will give him a raise and put him on the field for 2023.

Hunter had skipped the team's offseason program and mandatory minicamp to show his unhappiness with his existing deal, which was set to pay him $4.9 million for 2023. He had not practiced during the Vikings' first three days of training camp, while the team considered whether to give the 28-year-old a raise or explore a trade. In the end, the Vikings agreed to a deal that will reportedly pay Hunter $20 million for this season, while still making the three-time Pro Bowler a free agent after 2023.

It also ensures the Vikings will have their top pass-rusher this season; Hunter had 10½ sacks while making the shift from defensive end to outside linebacker last season, and his return means new defensive coordinator Brian Flores will have a proven edge rusher for the Vikings' new scheme.

"I think Danielle's a phenomenal player," Flores said on Wednesday. "He's a guy who's had a lot of great success over the course of his career. An impact player who brings an element of rush and just overall solid play [against the] run [and] pass. He's somebody that offensively, you've got to take into account where he's at so he doesn't cause havoc to the game. I look forward to working with him."

The team had signed free agent Marcus Davenport to a one-year, $13 million deal in March; their agreement with Hunter means their top two pass rushers will be free agents after this season.