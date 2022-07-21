Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and goaltender Dayne St. Clair will be among 20 players competing in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field.

The skills challenge will feature 10 players from MLS and 10 from the Mexican Liga MX squad before those two teams meet in the all-star game itself one night later.

The five skill categories are: shooting, touch, cross and volley, passing and a crossbar challenge. The full list of MLS players scheduled for the skills challenge:

Emanuel Reynoso, Loons

Dayne St. Clair, Loons

Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo FC

Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC

Carles Gil, New England Revolution

Sean Johnson, New York City FC

Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas,

Javier (Chicharito) Hernández, L.A. Galaxy

Sebastian Driussi, Austin FC

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC