Minnesota United and MLS on Friday announced the next three regular-season games through September’s end now that its “Phase 1” restart is coming to a close.

The Loons will continue to play games at Allianz Field without fans in attendance “for the foreseeable future,” the team said in a news release. It said it will “continue to monitor and evaluate the situation” with the input of government and health officials.

The Loons’ next three games after Sunday’s game at Sporting Kansas City are:

• Saturday, September 19 at Houston, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, September 23, at Columbus Crew, 6:30 p.m.

• Sunday, September 27, vs. Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m.

Games will be carried on FSN, SKOR North radio or national broadcasts.

More 2020 MLS regular-season games will be announced pending developments regarding travel protocols.

Phase 1 grouped teams regionally for ease of travel. League travel protocols have required teams to travel the same day to and from road games by chartered flight.

The Loons played at Houston and faced Real Salt Lake at Allianz Field in that first phase that also grouped them with FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City. The Columbus Crew game is the first one outside that first phase grouping.

MLS is expanding its postseason for 2020 to include 18 teams. Eight of the Western Conference’s 12 teams will qualify directly to the first round. The 14-team Eastern Conference’s top six teams qualify directly and seeds 7-10 will compete in a play-in game to determine the other two Eastern teams for the first round.

The MLS Cup playoffs again will be single-elimination matches hosted by the higher-seeded teams and will be played in a straight bracket format through MLS Cup on Dec. 12.