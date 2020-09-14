Still in this stretch where his team plays every third or fourth day, Loons coach Adrian Heath again has shuffled up his lineup with multiple changes for tonight’s game at Sporting Kansas City.

Attackers Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino and Robin Lod all are not in the starting 11.

Neither is iron-man left back Chase Gasper, who’ll be rested along with the aforementioned three while newcomer Bakaye Dibassy gets his first MLS start in Gasper’s spot.

Heath will go with the young and rested legs of such players as Jacori Hayes, James Musa, Raheem Edwards and Marlon Hairston.

Hairston is expected to get the start at right back for veteran Romain Metanire, who is out tonight after he received a red card late in Wednesday’s 3-2 home victory over FC Dallas.

Mason Toye starts up front again because he’s the only healthy striker while Dayne St. Clair starts again in goal.

Loons’ 16-year-old prospect Fred Emmings is St. Clair’s backup in an emergency after Greg Ranjitsingh injured his leg in warmups on Wednesday. Heath said Friday the team will seek to get the MLS pool keeper or consider further longer term moves this week if needed because Emmings isn’t yet considered ready to play MLS minutes.

Here’s the lineup, which will be a 3-5-2 attacking and 5-3-2 defending.:

Mason Toye

Jacori Hayes

Hassani Dotson Jan Gregus

Raheem Edwards James Musa Marlon Hairston

Bakaye Dibassy Jose Aja Michael Boxall

Dayne St. Clair

Substitutes: Kevin Molino, Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Thomas Chacon, Chase Gasper, Fred Emmings