Wil Trapp scored his first goal for Minnesota United in the 22nd minute, and the Loons went on to a 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.

The Loons (7-6-6) remained in fifth place in the MLS' Western Conference. They have lost only twice in their past 15 games.

San Jose opened the scoring 12 minutes in, when Cristian Espinoza's cross from the right wing deflected off Loons defender Bakaye Dibassy and into the Minnesota net for an own goal.

The Earthquakes went a man down in the 21st minute when Nathan Cardoso was whistled for a red card on a high, studs-up tackle on Dibassy.

The Loons evened the score in the next minute. Emanuel Reynoso hit a looping cross from the left wing to Ethan Finlay on the right. Finlay passed the ball into the 6-yard box box to Adrien Hunou, who dropped it back to Trapp. The veteran defensive midfielder beat J.T. Marcinkowski to his right.

For Trapp, who is in his first season with the Loons, it was his first goal since 2018 and his third goal in nine MLS seasons.

The second half was scoreless.

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath chose a 4-3-3 starting formation, with DJ Taylor replacing regular starter Chase Gasper at left back. Hassani Dotson, Trapp and Jan Gregus started along the midfield, with Reynoso, Hunou and Finlay as the attackers.

Gasper had started 17 of the Loons' previous 28 games.

San Jose's Chris Wondolowski entered late in the second half, making him the seventh MLS player with 400 career appearances.