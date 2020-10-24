Minnesota United's defensive midfield pairing is back.

Team captain Ozzie Alonso is in tonight's starting 11 tonight at FC Cincinnati for the first time since he sustained a hamstring injury last month. He played 80-plus minutes in an emergency in last Sunday's 2-2 draw with Houston.

His midfield mate Jan Gregus is back, too, after only two games with to play for his Slovakia national team after two Minnesota United games were postponed because of COVID-19 testing.

Those two players who tested positive before a postponed game against Chicago -- star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and defender Jose Aja -- are back with the team and in tonight's 18 as available substitutes.

Hassani Dotson is out, of course, because of that ankle injury sustained Sunday due to a dangerous tackle by Dynamo Adam Lindqvist that brought him a two-game suspension.

Here's the lineup in the Loons' 4-2-3-1 formation against a Cincinnati team fielding its 19th different lineup in 20 games.

Kei Kamara

Robin Lod Kevin Molino Ethan Finlay

Ozzie Alonso Jan Gregus

Chase Gasper Bakaye Dibassy Michael Boxall Romain Metanire

Dayne St. Clair