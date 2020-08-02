An underdog no more, Minnesota United moved into a MLS is Back semifinal next week by confounding a San Jose team that likes to do that itself in a 4-1 quarterfinal victory at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando.

Still unbeaten this season now with a 4-0-2 record, the Loons never trailed against the Earthquakes -- which like the Columbus Crew was against them on Tuesday in a knockout-round game -- was the overwhelming Las Vegas favorite.

The Loons played without three starters and nonetheless extended their dominance against San Jose, winning for a fourth consecutive time – with a 15-4 goal differential now – since Argentinian coach Matias Alemyda brought his unique “man-marking” defensive system with him to San Jose starting last season.

The Loons made two goals scored within 90 seconds of each other 20 minutes into the game stand up as their ticket to a MLS is Back semifinal meeting on Thursday with Orlando City, That’s the team Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath breathed MLS life into after he coached it from USL years into American soccer’s big leagues.

Finnish midfielder Robin Lod scored his second goal in as many games when his off right-footed volley right in front of the game finished off a three-way exchange that started with emergency starting right back Hassani Dotson’s long crossing pass that big defender Jose Aja pushed deep and headed the ball back across the goal to Lod’s right foot.

Starting for injured All Star Romain Metanire, Dotson created the second goal as well, not with the kind of right-side runs that Metanire does so well. Instead, Dotson sent a long left-footed strike on goal that Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel Vega stopped, but couldn’t contain. Loons midfielder Ethan Finlay nudged it toward teammate Jacori Hayes, a starter Saturday for injured Kevin Molino who scored on a short powerful shot into an empty goal.

When San Jose’s Margus Erikkson scored on a penalty kick in the 50th minute, Loons striker Luis Amarilla came back with a goal 10 minutes later that made it a two-goal game again. He did so by winning a one-on-one battle that Almeyda’s system will surrended and scored on the run with a left-foot strike from the left side.

Second-half substitute Marlon Hairston scored late in the game for the final three-goal margin of victory.

Minnesota United had beaten San Jose all three times – to the tune of an 11-3 goal differential, too – since Almeyda arrived in San Jose from Mexico’s top league.

That system had created chaos among the opposition and victory here in the MLS is Back tournament after the Earthquakes won Group B play with a 2-0-1 record and then thumped Real Salt Lake 5-2 in a knockout-round game.

For most the game, the Loons created the chaos by spreading the field when they possessed the ball – which wasn’t often in the first half – and pushed either center back Michael Boxall or Jose Aja forward into space Almeyda’s system allows opponents while dropping defensive midfielder/captain Ozzie Alonso deep to protect his own goal.

“It’s a strange situation; they play differently than anybody else in the league,” Heath said Friday in an interview conducted after training by a team employee. “They try to put you in uncomfortable spots when you‘ve got the ball, but we’ve proven we’ve got a little, if you like, that we can make sure we exploit what they do.”

Exploit they did.

The Loons played without three starters than they’d normally would. They’ve played all five games without two-time MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara, who didn’t accompany his teammates to Orlando in late June because of what he called a “pre-existing” condition that needed rehabbing and won’t play in the tournament no matter how far the Loons go.

They also played Saturday without All Star defender and starting right back Romain Metanire and attacking midfielder Kevin Molino.

Both are recovering from hamstring injuries.

Molino hasn’t played since left Group D play at halftime of the Loons’ second game. He was designated a substitute in each of the last two games, but didn’t come off the bench in either one.

Metanire was injured in the second half of Tuesday’s knockout-round game won in a penalty-kick shootout with mighty Columbus. He and Molino both trained on Friday in Orlando, but Dotson started for him at right back while Hayes filled a midfielder’s spot in Molino’s absence.

