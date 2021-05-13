Recently acquired Minnesota United striker Ramon Abila might not yet be 100 percent physically. Whatever percentage he's fit and healthy was good enough in his team's desperately needed 1-0 victory over Vancouver on Wednesday at Allianz Field.

Abila's first MLS goal, in the game's 72nd minute stood as the winner for a Loons team that had started the season with four consecutive losses.

It came courtesy of teammate Robin Lod's lovely, left-footed crossing pass that Abila flicked with his head past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau after he had subbed into the game in the 65th minute.

The Loons acquired Abila last month from the same Boca Juniors team from which they brought star Emanuel Reynoso the year before.

"To be honest, we're still not 100 percent he's where he should be," Loons coach Adrian Heath said Tuesday. "He's still chasing his fitness a little bit."

Abila chased goals again Wednesday and delivered the night's only one.

He nearly made it two in second-half stoppage time when his off-balance shot from another Lod pass went just wide left of the goal.

The two teams hadn't played each other since summer 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that first suspended and then remade and regionalized MLS' 2020 schedule.

Because of COVID regulations and restrictions, Vancouver currently is playing its home game in Real Salt Lake's stadium in Utah.

Loons coach Adrian Heath made one change in his starting 11 from Saturday's 3-2 loss at Colorado, swapping goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair who started the team's last 20 regular-season and playoff games for veteran Tyler Miller.

After that 0-4 start, it might have been change for change's sake, but Miller kept his team even through the first half's first 30 minutes when he turned away Vancouver three times on scoring chance.

His reaching save on striker Lucas Cavallini's header kept the Loons even.

He got some help, too, when Whitecaps leading goal scorer Cristian Dajome's shot directly in front of an open goal sailed high into the Wonderwall with the game just five minutes old.

Miller roamed far out of position after Loons starting left back Chase Gasper again badly played a pass backward intended for his own keeper. But it went to Vancouver midfielder Deiber Caicedo, whose pass played from the right side found Dajome alone in front of the goal, but his shot rose wildly high over the goal.

The Loons, namely star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, had their chance as the first half progressed.

Reynoso's dominant left-footed shot from distance rose just over the goal as well in the 32nd minute.

Loons midfielder Jan Gregus' scissors-kick attempt at playing a ball out of the air in the 38th minute would have been Goal of the Week if he had fully connected, but he didn't.

Crepeau smothered Robin Lod's left-footed shot from directly in front of the net late in the first half and when play resumed after halftime, Reynoso again threatened.

This time, he took Lod's centering pass and while on a full run across the top of the 18-yard box struck a shot that Creapeau deflected away with his feet just in the second minute after halftime.

Six minutes later, Lod booted a left-foot shot over the goal after Reynoso's passing and Gasper's playmaking set him for such a chance.

Abila subbed into the game in the 65th minute for Gregus and three minutes later, he turned teammate Hassani Dotson's waist-high pass into a contorted left-footed shot from eight yards out that went over the goal as well.