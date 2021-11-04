Minnesota United will clinch a berth in the MLS Cup playoffs if:
• Loons win or tie vs. LA Galaxy
— OR —
• Vancouver loses vs. Seattle AND
• Real Salt Lake loses or ties vs. Sporting Kansas City
— OR —
• Vancouver loses vs. Seattle AND
• Los Angeles FC loses or ties vs. Colorado
— OR —
• Real Salt Lake loses or ties vs. Sporting Kansas City AND
• Los Angeles FC loses or ties vs. Colorado
