Minnesota United will clinch a berth in the MLS Cup playoffs if:

• Loons win or tie vs. LA Galaxy

— OR —

• Vancouver loses vs. Seattle AND

• Real Salt Lake loses or ties vs. Sporting Kansas City

— OR —

• Vancouver loses vs. Seattle AND

• Los Angeles FC loses or ties vs. Colorado

— OR —

• Real Salt Lake loses or ties vs. Sporting Kansas City AND

• Los Angeles FC loses or ties vs. Colorado