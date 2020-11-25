Minnesota United will travel to face Sporting Kansas City in an MLS Western Conference semifinal on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The 8 p.m. game will be televised on FS1. It will be played at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, dubbed "Blue Hell." The Loons haven't won there in five games since joining MLS in 2017. They lost there this season 1-0 on Sept. 13 and had a Nov. 1 game canceled because of positive COVID-19 testing.

The first round of playoffs ended Tuesday night and the MLS set the schedule for conference semis Wednesday morning.

The Loons advanced with a 3-0 victory Sunday against Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field.

Eastern Conference semifinals are Orlando City vs. New England, and Columbus vs. Nashville on Sunday. The other West semifinal is Seattle vs. Dallas on Tuesday.

The conference finals are Sunday, Dec. 6, with the MLS Cup set for Saturday, Dec. 12.