Minnesota United shaped its roster Friday for offseason change by declining options on five players, picking them up on seven others and discussing the future with several others including leading goal-scorer Kevin Molino, team captain Ozzie Alonso and striker Luis Amarilla.

The Loons exercised their team option to bring back veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay, promising young goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Foster Langsdorf, Chase Gasper, Hassani Dotson, 2020 first-round pick Noah Billingsley and former USL player Sam Gleadle.

They declined options for veteran striker Aaron Schoenfeld, defender Jose Aja, James Musa, backup keeper Greg Ranjitsingh and former USL player Kevin Partida.

MLS fifth all-time leading scorer Kei Kamara and midfielder Raheem Edwards are out of contract and without an option.

In a release announcing the decision, the club said it's talking with Molino, who has become a free agent at season's end, Amarilla, Alonso, Marlon Hairston, Brent Kallman and Jacori Hayes.

Loons coach Adrian Heath three weeks ago said the team had been in negotiations with Molino — who Heath brought with him from Orlando City in 2017 — and was hopeful, calling the "very, very close" to signing him. Molino said last Saturday he wouldn't think of such things until season's end, which came Monday with a 3-2 loss at Seattle in the Western Conference final.

Ten other players already are under contract for the 2021 season.

The roster as it stands on Friday with the Loons conceivably in position to add as many as two designated players by making other moves:

Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair, Tyler Miller, Adrian Zendejas and Fred Emmings.

Defenders: Noah Billingsley, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romai Metanire and Ike Opara.

Midfielders: Thomas Chacon, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Sam Gleadle, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod and Emanuel Reynoso.

Forwards: Foster Langsdorf.