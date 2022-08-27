Loons Gameday

2:30 p.m. vs. Houston * BSN, CW Twin Cities, 1500 AM

This is the first game of a doubleheader that features the teams' MLS Next Pro league's reserve teams. MNUFC2 and Dynamo 2 play at 6 p.m. and is free for the 2:30 p.m. game ticket holders who stay for the nightcap. The 6 p.m. game is ticketed by itself on SeatGeek. ... The Loons are 12-9-5 overall — 6-3-4 at home — and fourth in the Western Conference. They've lost once in their past 10 games (7-1-2) while Houston is 13th in the 14th-team West. The Dynamo are 7-14-5, including 3-9-1 on the road, and have lost four of their past five games and seven of their past 10. Included was a 6-0 loss to Philadelphia. But Loons coach Adrian Heath says Houston's record should be better than it is. He noted his team's 2-1 victory there a month ago that could have turned out differently. "They had chances – and a lot of them," Heath said. "We'll underestimate them at our own peril, and that's my job to make sure that we don't.". … The Loons have scored in their past 12 games. … Starting left back Kemar Lawrence participated some in Friday's training after he missed last week's 2-1 victory over Austin FC because of a knee injury. "He'll be available unless there's any reaction to what he has done today," Heath said. … Former Loons star Darwin Quintero of Houston has seven goals and four assists while starting 17 games this season. …Heath said he'll likely keep the same lineup as last week's because his team has had a full week of training. He'll probably take a longer look at newcomers Mender Garcia and Jonathan Gonzalez and other changes on just three days' rest Wednesday at Real Salt Lake. "Let's get tomorrow out of the way and then think about Wednesday," Heath said Friday. "But there might be one or two bits of rotation for Wednesday's game."

Injuries

The Loons list Lawrence as questionable, but Heath has indicated all week that he expects Lawrence will play. Midfielder Niko Hansen (ankle) is listed as questionable as well. D Romain Metanire (hamstring), D Callum Montgomery (hamstring), MF Jacori Hayes (leg) and MF Hassani Dotson and F Patrick Weah all are out. Houston lists Teenage Hadebe (leg) and Thor Ulfarsson (abdominal) as questionable.

JERRY ZGODA