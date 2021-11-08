Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Cup playoffs with Sunday's rollicking 3-3 draw at L.A. Galaxy on a Decision Day that provided so many of them all around the league.

The Loons needed their only own goal scored this season and withstood Franco Fragapane's missed penalty kick after a hand-ball call in the 88th minute with the game tied.

The two teams played the game's final six minutes of stoppage time knowing a draw would knock the Galaxy out of the playoffs after Real Salt Lake scored a 95th minute winner against Sporting Kansas City.

Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller made seven saves, including a diving one in the 94th minute.

The Loons became the third team since 1999 to make the playoffs after they started the season 0-4.

They need a victory or a draw to advance on their own and with the Western Conference's fifth-seed will play at fourth-seed Portland when the playoffs start beginning Nov. 20.

The Loons scored twice in 12 minutes in the first half and the Galaxy countered with two of its own, in first-half stoppage and then again just six minutes in the second half.

The Galaxy then again scored a third time – only into their own goal that pushed the Loons ahead 3-2 in the 62nd minute.

That goal stood for 13 minutes before Galaxy star Chicharito scored his second goal of the game and his 17th this season and it was tied again, 3-3.

Galaxy defender Julian Araujo scored the own goal after he tried to clear Loons striker Adrien Hunou's sharp-angled shot/pass from near the left goal line toward the net. It went toward three Galaxy field players and teammate Franco Fragapane.

Araujo tried to clear it away, but it hit his shin and went high into his own net.Galaxy star Chicharito tied the game yet again 13 minutes later when he took two swipes at a bounding ball in the box, the second a falling, spinning strike that eluded Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

Loons coach Adrian Heath more than once during the week said big players make big plays in big games, a call to action for his attacking front four featuring not only Hunou and Robin Lod, but star Emanuel Reynoso and Fragapane.

He needed them to score goals like Fragapane and Reynoso both did in last Sunday's clutch 2-1 home victory over Sporting Kansas City.

On Sunday, Hunou and Lod scored goals within 12 minutes of each other midway through the first half.

Hunou's goal needed video review to overturn an on-the-field call that ruled him off-side after Reynoso's perfect pass found him breaking behind the Galaxy backline.

The video call backed up Hunou, who had been motioning to the referee that his leg indeed was on-side just as Reynoso sent the pass ahead in the 22nd minute.

Lod scored his team-leading goal this season in the 34th minute when he finished off Reynoso's caroming corner kick. Defenders Bakaye Dibassy and Michael Boxall both took swipes at it.

Boxall attempt an over-the-head bicycle kick of short on which he partially missed, but it deflected the ball enough to send it toward the far, right post.

That's where Lod with his dominant left-foot buriedthe bouncing ball high into the goal.But the Loons couldn't get to halftime protecting that 2-0 lead.

Left back Chase Gasper turned the ball over along the sideline near midfield after he tried to play keep away with a Galaxy player. Fifty yards later, it ended upslammed behind goalkeeper Tyler Miller after the ball went far across the field toward the left sideline before it came back around. The Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget drilled a crossing pass on the run that Miller couldn't interrupt in first-half stoppage time.

Miller made a save just before halftime that kept the Loons from getting tied in a first half they dominated.

Chicharito tied the game early in the second half, just with six minutes gone in the 51th minute when he scored his 16th goal and in his third consecutive game.

He did so after Loons defender Romain Metanire turned the ball over the Galazy sent the ball forward from midfield. That started a four-way passing play in which Chicharito scored with a right-foot shot as he came into the 18-yard box on the run and swept a crossing pass behind Miller.

