Sporting Kansas City's second-half substitute Gadi Kinda's goal in the 84th minute beat Minnesota United 1-0 Saturday at Allianz Field and ended the Loons' unbeaten streak one game shy of a regular-season club record.

Kinda's goal gave Sporting K.C. only its second road victory this season and it ended the Loons' unbeaten streak at seven games (3-0-4), dating to a 4-1 home loss to Austin FC in July.

The Loons now are 3-4-8 at home.

Kinda's goal came after the Loons pressured repeatedly in the second half, but were kept off the scoreboard by Kansas City veteran Tim Melia's goalkeeping.

Kinda's goal came after he took a lofted, long pass from Roger Espinoza that he settled, took an extra touch on as he came across the 18-yard box and swept a shot past Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

All three Loons players on international duty last week returned for Saturday's game.

Striker Teemu Pukki returned after he scored goals in consecutive games before he left for his Finland team that played twice. Included was a damaging 1-0 loss to Denmark in a 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier.

He started up top in an 11 and showed little fatigue from traveling halfway around the world and back.

Pukki provided the hard work that created three second-half chances, including one of his own in the 73rd minute.

Loons star Emanuel Reynoso's run with the ball on the right side opened up a sly pass to Pukki in the 18-yard box. But Melia recovered from Reynoso's approaching threat and recovered, moving across to block Pukki's open shot from 10 yards out.

Five minutes later, Loons veteran defender Michael Boxall appeared to score the go-ahead goal with a header on the move from a Reynoso free kick.

But it was quickly ruled offside.

Loons starting center back Micky Tapias wasn't on the game-day roster because of a thigh injury and was replaced by veteran Bakaye Dibassy, who started in Tapias' spot.

Defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp missed most of the week's training because he was ill and began Saturday's game as a substitute. Hassani Dotson started in his place alongside Jan Gregus in the central midfield.

Franco Fragapane moved from the bench to a starting attacker spot on the left side after he scored the tying goal on the final kick of stoppage time in last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with New England.

Fragapane started next to Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

Joseph Rosales returned from his Honduras national team but wasn't in the starting linep, nor was Sang Bin Jeong, who played twice for South Korea's 23-under Olympic that played its way into the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament. He was designated a substitute who entered in the 63rd minute.

The teams played to a scoreless first half in which Sporting K.C. had more of the ball but the Loons probably had the better chances. Loons star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso made Melia make two-handed punch saves more than once, including Reynoso's curling shot from the corner of the 18-yard box.

Melia also stopped defender DJ Taylor's strike with his right foot, smothering it with both hands.