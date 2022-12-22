Minnesota United found familiarity in Wednesday's MLS SuperDraft.

With their first-round pick 19th overall, the Loons selected defender Ryen Jiba from USL League One's Union Omaha team, who beat them 2-1 in a U.S. Open Cup game at Allianz Field in May.

With a second-round pick 48th overall, they took one of their own MNUFC2 reserve team players, forward Emmanuel Iwe, whom they signed last season after spotting him in an open tryout.

Jiba, 21, was born in South Sudan but grew up in Salt Lake City. Iwe, 22, was born in Nigeria but moved to Minnesota in his youth and attended St. Louis Park High School.

Both were pro players still eligible for the draft because they attended college for a year. Jiba did so for a Salt Lake City community college and Iwe at St. Cloud State.

"We're looking for young, talented American players," said Loons technical director Mark Watson. "It's something we really think is important to add to the roster."

The MLS had a busy draft day in which the first seven picks — and 12 of the first 14 — involved trades.

In each of their cases, the Loons stayed put and took their man.

Playing in his first pro season last season, Jiba started at left back and played all of the game that knocked the Loons out of the 2022 U.S. Open Cup three years after they reached the cup final.

"It was a disappointing night for us because we got knocked out of the Cup," Watson said. "It was one of those classic Cup games. The standout on that night was Ryen Jiba. We had him on our [scouting] list ever since then and certainly went back and watched that game."

Watson said Loons staff were impressed with how Jiba defended young forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane that night.

"We think he has incredible potential," Watson said. "His athleticism is off the charts. He played against Bongi, who is very quick and very athletic and Bongi was able to run past him. We're dealing with an elite athlete who has a high level of skill and a lot of room for development."

The Loons now own Jiba's MLS draft rights, but still must reach a financial agreement with Union Omaha to finalize the deal.

Watson said his team had left-footed Jiba ranked higher than any other left back on their draft list, probably partly because teams weren't certain if he'd be draft-eligible.

Watson said Jiba could play for MNUFC2 if needed, but added, "He'll have every chance to push his way into the first team."

The Loons have already had what Watson calls "the luxury" of watching and working with Iwe for a season.

"We had him for a year, seeing what kind of player he is, seeing what kind of character he was," Watson said. "We knew exactly what we're getting. We don't think there's anyone at that stage of the draft who even comes close to his ability and character."