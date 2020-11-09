Minnesota United advanced to a home playoff game for the second consecutive season with Sunday’s 3-0 victory over FC Dallas at Allianz Field.

The Loons played Sunday without a true available striker in arguably their biggest game this season, so coach Adrian Heath simply played all four of his midfielders who in some combination of three usually play behind a center forward.

This time, right-side midfielder Robin Lod played out front while Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino and Ethan Finlay played just behind him.

That front four produced all three goals, the first and last by Kevin Molino and the middle one Reynoso’s first MLS goal.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair’s clean sheet ended FC Dallas’ three-game win streak and extended the Loons’ unbeaten streak to eight games (a club record) dating to September, 4-0-4 since then.

Heath once again juggling his starting 11 on a night when his didn’t have that true striker as either starter or substitute. Heath didn’t because Luis Amarilla underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Saturday and neither Kei Kamara and Aaron Schoenfeld (calf) weren’t available Sunday.

So Heath played Lod - the team’s leading goal scorer with nine in all competitions this season – there out front and played the three others just behind him.

Molino scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute when all three of those combined in play to give their team an early lead.

Lod intercepted a sloppy Dallas pass played backward in its own half and sent a pass from the right edge of the 18-yard box to Reynoso in the middle and the star attacking midfielder moved it along even farther to his left to Molino, whose one-touch, curving strike buried the ball in an open goal past FC Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe’s outstretched hands.

Four minutes later, Loons center-back Brent Kallman kept his team ahead when he saved the equalizer by chasing down a ball bounder over goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and toward an open ball.

Kallman headed it away just as it approached the goal line and just before Kallman ended up hanging in the back netting.

An angled Reynoso corner kick minutes later hit the crossbar and bounced away.

In the 38th minute, FC Dallas midfielder Thiago Santos close-range strike banged hard against the crossbar.

Heath during a FSN halftime interview called his team “excellent at time” and predicted “there’s more opportunity for us” if hie players kept moving the ball quickly.

It took Reynoso just two minutes after halftime to make it a two-goal goal, thanks to his first goal scored as a Loon.

This time, it was another combination play involving both Molino and Lod as well.

Molino played the ball from the 18-yard box’s left edge to Lod, who connected from one left footer to another before Reynoso scored from 16 yards out in the 47th minute.

Molino scored his second goal of the night in the 80th minute that Lod and Reynoso both combined on once again before Molino’s right-footed shot from the left side found the open goal yet again.

The two teams played for the third time since MLS resumed its regular season in mid-August with a condensed, regionally-determined scheduled. It would have been a fourth time had an Oct. 14 game at Allianz Field hadn’t been postponed fewer than three hours before kickoffs because of a positive COVID-19 testing within Minnesota United.

The game later was canceled when the two teams schedules didn’t provide a common date to reschedule.