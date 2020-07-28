7 p.m. vs Columbus Crew SC at Disney World • ESPN, 1500-AM

Loons encounter Crew in Round of 16

Preview: United (3-0-2) advanced from the group stage of the MLS is Back tournament with a 1-0-2 record, a result that left the team pleased if not totally satisfied. The Loons’ next opponent, though, has no such conflicting feelings. The Crew rolled through group play with a 3-0 record, scoring seven goals and conceding none. Columbus’ dominance has earned it favorite status to win the tournament, including its $1.1 million prize pool and CONCACAF Champions League bid.

Players to watch: The Crew has a threatening trio in forward Gyasi Zardes and midfielders Lucas Zelarayan and Darlington Nagbe. Zardes has four goals this season, while Zelarayan has scored three times and has two assists. Nagbe keys the team’s ball movement, acting as the connector from defense to attack, hardly ever misplacing a pass. United winger Ethan Finlay, who scored twice in United’s final group stage match against the Colorado Rapids, spent 2012-2017 with Columbus. He called it “a tremendously organized team” with a solid identity that’s found success rotating players. Finlay said Nagbe “has been a great addition for them, his ability to just calm that midfield down.

Injuries: For United, M Kevin Molino (hamstring) is probable while D Ike Opara (pre-existing condition) is out. For Columbus, D Vito Wormgoor (ankle) is out while GK Eloy Room (hamstring) is questionable.

Megan Ryan