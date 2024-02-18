Minnesota United finished its three games in the Coachella Valley Invitational with Saturday's scoreless draw with Charlotte in Indio, Calif.

The Loons beat USL Championship side Phoenix Rising 2-1 in its first game and lost 4-0 to Chicago Fire while starting mostly reserves in its second.

Star Emanuel Reynoso, midfielder Kervin Arriaga and striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane didn't play. Starters Sang Bin, Hassani Dotson, Robin Lod, Micky Tapias, Michael Boxall and Dayne St. Clair played all 90 minutes.

The Loons now return home to train for their season opener at Austin FC on Saturday.

MIAC champions

The Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team beat visiting Hamline 77-42 Saturday and won its second consecutive MIAC regular-season championship.

The Gusties (23-2 overall) finished 19-1 in MIAC play, finishing a game ahead of Concordia (Moorhead). Both those schools will have byes in the upcoming playoffs and will play host to semifinal games Thursday. No. 3 St. Catherine plays host to No. 6 Hamline on Tuesday and No. 4 Bethel playing host to No. 5 St. Benedict.

St. John's had already clinched the men's title, but Carleton earned the second seed over Gustavus via tiebreaker and will have a bye in the MIAC tournament. The Gusties will play host to Bethel and No. 4 Hamline will play host to Concordia for Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Gophers baseball falls

Brady Kasper hit a three-run homer in a five-run third inning and No. 7 Oregon State held on for a 6-4 victory over the Gophers baseball team in Surprise, Ariz.

Brady Counsell and Jake Perry each had two hits and Boston Merila drove in two runs for the Gophers (1-1). Three Gophers pithers combined for 13 strikeouts.

The Gophers play New Mexico on Sunday and face the Beavers again on Monday.

• The Gophers softball team's games against No. 9 Stanford and No. 4 Georgia in Clearwater, Fla., were canceled because of rain.