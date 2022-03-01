Minnesota United defensive midfielder and captain Wil Trapp trained with his team Tuesday morning in Blaine and is what coach Adrian Heath called "full in now" for Saturday's home opener against Nashville.

Trapp was one of four likely starters out injured in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Philadelphia after the Loons had remained mostly injury-free during preseason play. He was out with a hip injury that didn't get better in the week leading to the game.

The team's two starting fullbacks — left back Chase Gasper and right back Romain Metanire — didn't play Saturday, either. Starting center back Bakaye Dibassy took Gasper's spot and veteran Oniel Fisher played in Metanire's place.

"It's probably not the position Dibassy wants to play, but he came in and was excellent," Heath said. "I was pleased with the pair of them."

Gasper didn't play after he had been in concussion protocol during the week. He was hit in the head in the 12th minute and left the preseason finale in Portland, Ore.

Heath said Gasper can return to play Saturday if he's symptom-free by then.

"We'll have a better look later in the week when he does more physical work and has to head the ball," Heath said.

Heath called this Saturday's game "maybe a bit early" for Metanire's thigh/hamstring injury to heal. Just-arrived Luis Amarilla started at striker for Abu Danladi, who didn't play Saturday for what the team called a thigh injury.

"We don't know if it's too early, but he'll be very close to being fit on the weekend," Heath said about Danladi.

Danladi, Gasper and Jacori Hayes worked together on the side for part of Tuesday's training session.

One more look

Upon further review, Heath praised his team's defensive shape, its ball movement and ball retention, particularly in Saturday's first half.

"The only thing we could have done better was the final ball at times," he said. "We broke three, four times and we waited for support when we really didn't need to. … On the road, first game of the season, I was pleased with a lot of aspects."

Successful debut

Heath also praised recently acquired defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga's MLS debut just 18 hours after his final visa paperwork came through.

"I thought he was excellent," Heath said.

Neither rain, sleet nor snow…

The long-range weather forecast for Saturday calls for freezing rain and sleet, then turning to rain, with a temperature of 39 degrees by the 5 p.m. kickoff.

"We know it's going to be a challenging game; the weather will make it even more challenging," Loons goalkeeper Tyler Miller said. "But we're up to the task and we can't make any excuses on Saturday. We're all looking forward to getting out there in some proper Minnesota weather."

Etc.