Recently acquired defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga unexpectedly made his MLS and Minnesota United debut in Saturday's season-opening 1-1 draw at Philadelphia.

His final visa paperwork arrived as he, his teammates and coaches were on the team bus from the Philadelphia airport to their hotel Friday evening.

"We were bringing him because we wanted to integrate him into the group, even if he wasn't playing," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "But obviously, it was welcome news for us and the kid."

Eighteen hours later, the Honduran national team member was on the field in injured starter Wil Trapp's position next to Hassani Dotson.

Afterward, Heath praised Arriaga's 6-3 size and his presence.

"I thought he had a fantastic day, considering he's only had a few days' training," Heath said. "I wanted to get Kervin in the team because I thought his physicality and size would be invaluable today. As it proved, he got his head on three or four really dangerous balls in our box."

Heath also called it a "great debut" against a Philadelphia team that floods its midfield with players.

"I thought he and Hassani dealt with it really well," Heath said.

Hurting

After his team stayed healthy throughout the preseason, Heath had four starters sidelined because of injuries.

He said a concussion sustained in the preseason finale kept left back Chase Gasper out while Luis Amarilla started for injured Abu Danaldi (thigh) at striker.

Heath also said Trapp's hip "didn't respond as much as we thought" and added "at no stage did we think Wil wouldn't be available."

Right back Romain Metanire "felt a twinge in his hamstring again," Heath said. "We were not prepared to take a risk with that."

Wily vets

Heath also remade the team's back line by moving center-back Bakaye Dibassy to Gasper's left-back spot and veteran defender Oniel Fisher to Metanire's right-back position.

"Fisher is an experienced player," Heath said. "He has played right back, played left back and proved that again today. He has the smarts to defend. He made a couple really timely interventions and Dibassy was the same again.

"These are experienced players, They know their role. They know what's expected of them and I thought they did that."

Hardest year yet?

After starting last season with four consecutive and unexpected losses, the Loons started their sixth MLS season with reaching the playoffs as their foremost goal.

They made them last year despite that 0-4 start, but Heath predicts it'll be tougher this time, even with a better season start.

"It's far harder than people think," Heath said. "Nobody last year would have said LA Galaxy and LAFC would not have made the playoffs last year, but they did. Toronto with three DPs every year and it takes eight years to make the playoffs. I think people take for granted at times that it's easy to make the playoffs.

"I'm telling you now it will be our hardest year this year to make the playoffs because I can guarantee you the two L.A.s are not taking this kindly. Seattle, Portland and now Nashville, it's not going to be easy."