Two hours after Minnesota United officially announced his return after a season away, Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla played 30 minutes, scored a goal and sought out coach Adrian Heath for a hug in the Loons' 2-2 draw Saturday in their preseason finale with Norwegian side Viking FK.

Amarilla returns as the Loons' third and final "Designated Player" alongside star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and French striker Adrien Hunou. After months of extended negotiations, the Loons acquired him by transfer from Argentina club Velez Sarsfield.

He signed a two-year contract with two team options with Saturday's season opener at Philadelphia just a week away.

Amarilla has returned after his 2020 season in Minnesota and MLS was shortened in stops and starts by the COVID pandemic and a heel spur.

After Saturday's game, Heath was asked the last time a player embraced him after scoring a goal.

"I can't remember," Heath said. "It has been a long time since anybody's hugged me."

Amarilla, 26, is yet another striker at a position where the Loons also have Hunou, recently acquired former Loon Abu Danladi and South African prospect Bongokuhle Hlongwane, as well as first-round picks Justin McMaster and Tani Oluwaseyi.

Heath praised Amarilla's desire to return after he returned to play in Ecuador's top league last season. Amarilla recently married and the couple is expecting their first child.

"We got him at a really good time," Heath said by conference call from round-robin tournament site Portland. "We know he will score goals. If we give him the opportunity, he will score goals."

Trapp out

Young Joseph Rosales started Saturday for captain Wil Trapp at his defensive midfield position alongside Hassani Dotson.

Heath said Trapp is "nursing his groin" but expected him ready for Saturday.

"I'm hopeful he'll be fit," Heath said. "I'm almost certain he will."

Exercising caution

Starting left back Chase Gasper left the game after 12 minutes and was replaced by veteran defender Oniel Fisher.

"I don't think he's got a concussion, but he got a bang to the head," Heath said. "So we erred on the side of caution."

First impressions …

Heath praised Hlongwane's Loons debut in which he played 30 minutes, or about the same Amarilla did off the bench.

"The two of them were outstanding when they went on, considering Bongi hasn't played football for a couple months," Heath said. "His understanding of the game is good. He's good in possession. He looked to link up with his teammates. I thought he showed some speed as well. A really encouraging start for him."

Etc.