Minnesota United's newly debuted Eric Ramsay coached three years for the Premier League's Manchester United, so it's only particularly fitting he embraced his new beloved tradition after Saturday's 2-0 vicory over Los Angeles FC at Allianz Field.

"I am a fan of Oasis," he said Friday of the Manchester 1990s hometown brother band, whose "Wonderwall" superhit is played after every Loons home victory. "When we won the British university championship with my team that was also the song sung after — and as the night went on, 10 more times."

Ramsay on Saturday night coached for the first time in Minnesota, in MLS and anywhere as a head coach. At age 32, he is the youngest MLS head coach ever and the youngest in the league this season by seven years.

He also picked up first victory — and first Wonderwall experience – thanks to veteran Robin Lod's 16th-minute goal and substitute Bongokuhle Hlongwane's opportunistic insurance goal in the 88th minute.

The Loons now have started the season 3-0-1 and are first in the Western Conference.

Lod scored his second goal of the season, despite missing the home opener against MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew after he was kicked in the calf. His first goal came in the season opener at Austin FC.

He cleaned up right in front of the goal after Sang Bin Jeong's long free kick from near the left sideline was headed by leaping LAFC defender Jesus Murillo. He hit the ball down and toward the middle of the net.

Or right to Lod, who moved the ball from his dominant left foot to his off right foot and he chipped it over LAFC keeper Hugo Lloris high into the upper corner.

Nine minutes earlier, LAFC star Denis Bouanga shot over a wide open net after Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair got caught far out of goal. It was probably the best chance the visitors had all night.

When asked Friday what his sideline demeanor might be, Ramsay said, "You'll find out tomorrow. That's my first experience with that. But if you've watched me coach, I'm a very active coach. I'm on the grass. I'm in the [training] sessions. That probably will extend to how I am on the bench. I assume, but who knows?"

Ramsay wore a hooded black jacket that extended to his calves and stood in the coach's box rather stoically most of the time, but pointed and gestured as well.

He hugged and shook hands on the bench when Lod scored that early first goal.

Reynoso made his season debut after missing the first three games injured, but as a substitute for the goal-scorer Lod in the 61st-minute. Subs Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Tani Oluwaseyi entered later.

He injured his knee in preseason training in Arizona and later aggravated it on his road back to recovery that kept him from being fully fit for the regular season's first three weeks.

"He has trained really well," Ramsay said Friday. "I'm really looking forward to working with him and seeing up close what everyone talks about being one of the most exciting players in the league."

Reynoso's countryman Franco Fragapane returned from injury as well, as a sub off the bench on Saturday night. He entered when Reynoso did, in that 61st minute.

Hlongwane began the night on the bench, too, just as he had when he scored a very late stoppage-time goal that beat Orlando City SC 3-2 last week. That was Hlongwane's season debut on his way back to full fitness after he missed a chunk of preseason training away to get his U.S. green card.

Local Devin Padelford made his first MLS start, at left back for suspended Joseph Rosales, who received a red card at the end of last week's late victory. DJ Taylor returned to his starting right-back position after he was iStnjured during the Orlando City game.

Rosales is one of six Loons set to go play for their national teams after Saturday's game. Rosales is going to play for his Honduran team while Lod and Pukki will play for Finland, Bran for Costa Rica, Michael Boxall for New Zealand, St. Clair for Canada at venues around the world.



