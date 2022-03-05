The last time a soccer game was played at Allianz Field, the U.S. men's national team beat Honduras 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier before a sellout crowd in sub-zero windchills on a frigid February night.

Saturday's weather forecast for Minnesota United's home opener against Nashville SC calls for rain — heavy at times — and maybe even thunderstorms in temperatures this time comparatively balmy, in the mid-40s.

There also could be drizzle, snow, fog and freezing rain in the morning before or the evening after the 5 p.m. kickoff against a new and formidable Western Conference opponent.

"We're all looking forward to getting out there in some proper Minnesota weather," Loons veteran goalkeeper Tyler Miller said dryly.

The U.S. national team's World Cup qualifier that kicked off at 5 degrees might better be considered proper Minnesota weather. But whether it's 5 or 45 degrees, a true Finn — Loons right-side attacker Robin Lod — is unfazed by forecasts.

"Whatever," Lod said.

Either way, Saturday's game likely will be announced as a sellout filled to capacity by Minnesota soccer supporters who weren't deterred by the bitter cold a month ago — and likely won't be by cold, drenching rain, either.

"We can't control the weather," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "We've played in cold. We've played in wind. We've played in rain. It might be a bit of all three. Let's get it on, no excuses."

A week after their season-opening 1-1 draw at Philadelphia, they'll get it on during a day filled with festivities that start at 2:30 p.m. on the newly named "Loon Layover." That's the formerly known "Great Lawn" on the stadium's north end. There will be a DJ and music, food trucks, beer and more. Inside the stadium, there are new food partners and nearly 20 new menu items at concession stands.

There also will be a flyover by three Blackhawk helicopters and a special tifo supporting war-torn Ukraine unveiled by supporters groups on the stadium's "Wonderwall" just before the game.

At halftime, the club will honor the Ukrainian American Community Center as its home opener's L`Etoile du Nord, its Star of the North.

Minnesota United and its Wonderwall supporter groups have partnered to promote a "Safe and Loud" campaign that will distribute 600 KN95 masks near the supporters section for fans to wear while in the stadium.

The supporters-led project is intended to "encourage thoughtful and careful attendance" while allowing "robust participation" that make Loons games with their drum groups, banners and smoke canisters loud, colorful spectacles.

Minnesota United in a news release said it strongly encourages fans to wear face covers while attending Allianz Field events, especially in indoor spaces, but does not require them.

Some supporters boycotted games last year because the club didn't require protective masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination. One supporters group, the Red Loons, tweeted Friday it is dropping its gameday boycott. It said it would still like the club to have a vaccine requirement, but is "encouraged" by the Safe and Loud campaign.

Masked or unmasked, a crowd as big as 20,000 fans will be loud.

"It's going to be a really good atmosphere," Heath said. "It's up to us to give the people who pay their hard-earned money to come and watch, give them something to shout about and that's what we intend to do."

If they do, it'll be against a Nashville team that made the playoffs each of its first two seasons. It now moves from the Eastern Conference to the Loons' Western Conference, to make room for expansion team Charlotte in the East.

Nashville started its third season with an impressive 1-0 victory at mighty Seattle in its season opener.

Nashville was 12-4-18 last season, finished third in the East and lost on penalty kicks to Philadelphia in the MLS Cup playoffs' second round.

"They had 19 draws last year, so they don't win all the games, but they don't lose them, either," Heath said, overestimating the number by one. "They don't beat themselves. It's another quality team in our conference. It's going to take a bigger and a better effort than we did last year to make the playoffs."

Last year, the home opener marked the first time in 552 days the Loons played in front of fans at Allianz Field, a loss to Real Salt Lake.

A limited number of fans were allowed. On Saturday, the only limit is the number of seats.

"They'll be there," Heath said. "They were there for that Honduras game, so they'll be there [Saturday] with a bit of rain, trust me."