9:30 p.m. at San Jose • BSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons update: The Loons (7-6-5) and San Jose are meeting for the second time this season. The teams played to a 2-2 draw on July 3 at Allianz Field. The Loons are coming off a 1-0 home loss to the L.A. Galaxy on Saturday. The loss was just the second in the past 14 games for the Loons, who are in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Loons defeated the Quakes twice last season — 5-2 in San Jose and 4-1 in Orlando.

Quakes update: San Jose (5-7-7) is in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Quakes are coming off a 0-0 draw with Vancouver on Friday that extended their unbeaten streak to eight matches (2-0-6), their longest unbeaten stretch since 2012. ... Goalkeeper J.T. Marcinkowski had his third shutout of the season for the Quakes, who have allowed one or fewer goals in seven consecutive matches. F Jeremy Ebobisse made his first start for the Quakes on Friday. Ebobisse had four goals in 13 games with Portland before being traded to San Jose on Aug. 4.

Injuries: United FC forward Franco Fragapane (thigh) and midfielders Robin Lod (calf) and Niko Hansen (hamstring) are out. MF Jacori Hayes (hamstring) and D Michael Boxall (thigh) are questionable. For the Quakes, G Matt Bersano (knee), F Benji Kikanovic (thigh), D Jacob Akanyirige (lower leg), D Luciano Abecasis (thigh) and MF Tommy Thompson (knee) are out.