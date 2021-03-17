Minnesota United has added attacking depth to a team still seeking more, agreeing to acquire winger/forward Niko Hansen's rights from Houston, a source said.

Denmark-born and California-raised, Hansen, 26, was the ninth player selected in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, out of the University of New Mexico. He played his first three MLS seasons with Columbus Crew and the last two in Houston. He scored two goals in 21 games with the Dynamo.

The trade still keeps the Loons aimed at adding a left-side attacker to replace high-scoring Kevin Molino and a star striker, quite possibly by using a designated-player tag to get one or both.

This year's prolongated transfer window extends to June 1. Coach Adrian Heath last week said he was hopeful the team could acquire such players by the time the Loons train in Florida late this month and early in April.