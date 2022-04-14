Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked down last month to the lowest level since 1999, state officials announced Thursday, noting that the state reported one of the strongest job gains across the country.

Minnesota added 11,500 jobs in March, and dramatically revised its previously reported February numbers from 5,200 jobs to a welcome 12,800 jobs. The updates made for six months of job gains following a punishing pandemic that once pummeled the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors.

For the month, 10 of 11 sectors reported job gains with manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities, plus leisure and hospitality, leading the pack. Only "other services" lost jobs, reporting a decline of 200 positions.

"Seeing this kind of job growth for six months in a row is great," said Steve Grove, the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. "We have every reason to be optimistic. We are one of the top states in the country for job growth this month."

Minnesota's labor force participation rate rose to 68.1% in March, from 67.9% in February. The unemployment rate slid to 2.5% in March 2022 from 2.7% in February 2022, achieving the lowest level since February 1999.

Year over year, Minnesota's payroll jobs rose 2.5% to 68,540 positions in March, led by leisure/hospitality and manufacturing. The state lost 417,600 jobs during the early days of the pandemic, from February through April 2020, but has since regained about 76% of all positions on a seasonally adjusted basis, Grove said.

The recovery, though, has been uneven.

Black unemployment rose to a troubling 7.1% in March, more than twice the level of whites at 3.5%. Latino unemployment rose to 5.1%.

"So you are not seeing this recovery in an even way. There is an unevenness to this," Grove said.

Blacks were hurt badly during the pandemic. Many were the first to be laid off and were the least likely to be recalled to jobs as the virus loosened its grip, Grove and Angelina Nguyen, DEED's labor market information office director, told reporters during a call Thursday morning.

It's only during the last quarter or so, that "you see more black workers getting back into the labor force greatly," Grove said. As a result the Black labor force participation rate is now up to 70.2%.

Grove said that Gov. Tim Walz and DEED are working hard to erase racial disparities in the numbers.

They are creating new outreach efforts with Minnesota employers, issuing training and millions in grants to nonprofit and employment groups in communities of color. They are also issuing jobs information in four languages in an effort to reach more job seekers of color and move the numbers in the right direction.

The state also reported that wages across Minnesota are not keeping up with inflation. The average hourly wage increase for all private sector workers was up 4.9% over the year, almost half of the 8.5% inflation rate in March 2022.

Minnesota is fairing worse than the nation here. Nationally private sector wages rose 5.8% over the year.

Nguyen noted that some low-wage jobs are seeing greater average wage increases. Workers in nursing care facilities, food service and retail are now securing respective hourly wages in excess of $21, $16 and $18 an hour.