Alex Hutsul is concerned as multibillion-dollar aid deals to Ukraine falter in Congress and the European Union. He arrived in Minnesota a month ago from Ukraine, and worries how his country will continue to fight the Russians.

"Without help, Ukraine is going to lose a lot," Hutsul said through an interpreter. "If they don't have help, if they don't have support, it's very hard to win."

He went to an event at the Ukrainian American Community Center in Northeast Minneapolis on Friday in which community leaders discussed how they have been supporting Ukrainian refugees with food distributions, legal services, job fairs and other types of support and solicited feedback on what more they could do.

But beyond the happy stories of Ukrainians aided locally, global headlines conveyed a grim reality of stalled funding to the battlefront. Opposition from Hungary temporarily blocked a $54 billion aid package from the European Union, while Congress approaches the holidays without approving the $61 billion in aid sought by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Republicans demand that Democrats approve more border security in return.

"Voting for supplemental aid for Ukraine is not only protecting Ukraine, but it's also protecting American interests," said Luda Anastazievsky, chair of the Minnesota Ukrainian American Advocacy Committee.

She said the committee this week connected with constituents in seven Minnesota Congressional districts about advocating for the bill. Anastazievsky said the funding to Ukraine has been used properly and that such aid also injects billions into American communities that make missiles and military equipment to send to Ukraine.

"We understand that helping Ukraine is expensive, obviously," she said. "But the cost of not helping it is much higher politically because, of course, if we are not helping Ukraine, what message are we sending to all the autocracies around the world?"

Sofiia Rudenko, who arrived a year ago from Ukraine, noted that a lot of Ukrainian refugees locally send money to their relatives fighting in the war – money earned in U.S. dollars is worth a lot more back home. As program director for the nonprofit American Service in Ukraine, she said Ukrainians hope that funding from other countries is approved, but they also understand "it's not going to be endless, the support. It's almost two years since the beginning [of the war] and people understand that it's huge money and the opportunities are limited, the capacity is limited."

Maksym Brovko came to the Twin Cities from Ukraine just two weeks ago, and the people he knows there tell him that "everything is hard and [there's] less help … a lot of help was before. A lot is frozen … people don't know what's going on and how it's going to be in the future. There is less hope in everything that they see," he said through an interpreter.

Dmytro Hupalo, a Ukrainian refugee who arrived in Minnesota this week from Poland, said through an interpreter that it's always better to have help, but he understands that Europe and the U.S. "have already done a lot for Ukraine. They gave a lot of weapons and everything. Even if they're going to stop doing it, we will understand they have their own concerns."

The European Union also agreed to open accession negotiations for Ukraine to become a member of the bloc – while noting that Turkey had been in such talks for decades and still isn't a member, Hupalo said, "It's a positive moment for Ukraine."