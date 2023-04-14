Impact player
Edouard Julien, Twins
On his second day in the majors, he batted leadoff and collected his first hit and first homer in the same inning.
By the numbers
0 Times reaching base by Aaron Judge, snapping his 45-game streak.
11 Twins' margin (11-0) after three innings, their largest lead ever in a game in New York.
28 Minutes it took to play top of the first inning; the other 8 ½ innings lasted 1:52.
Anderson makes 30 saves, leads Sabres to 4-3 OT win vs. Sens
If the teary-eyed hugs with his two sons and wife at the Zamboni entrance weren't hints enough, Sabres goalie Craig Anderson made it official following a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday night. He's retiring after a 20-year career.
Sports
Avs beat Jets 4-2, remain in control of Central Division
Evan Rodrigues scored the go-ahead goal on a wrist shot early in the third period to help the Colorado Avalanche remain in control for the Central Division crown with a 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Sports
Stars win 6th in a row over Blues then wait on Central title
Rookie center Wyatt Johnston scored his 24th goal and the Dallas Stars ended their regular season with a 1-0 victory over St. Louis on Thursday night, then had to wait another day to see if they would win the Central Division title.
Twins
Twins rewrite history with Yankees with three-homer, nine-run first inning
Michael A. Taylor, Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back-to-back home runs at Yankee Stadium, an early outburst leading to an 11-2 romp.
Sports
Acciari scores late winner, Maple Leafs beat Rangers 3-2
Noel Acciari scored the go-ahead goal late in third period, Joseph Woll made 22 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night in the season finale for both teams.