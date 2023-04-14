Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Impact player

Edouard Julien, Twins

On his second day in the majors, he batted leadoff and collected his first hit and first homer in the same inning.

By the numbers

0 Times reaching base by Aaron Judge, snapping his 45-game streak.

11 Twins' margin (11-0) after three innings, their largest lead ever in a game in New York.

28 Minutes it took to play top of the first inning; the other 8 ½ innings lasted 1:52.