FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pablo López, the Twins' Opening Day starter, gave up four runs Sunday, and closer Jhoan Duran surrendered two more as the Washington Nationals sent the Twins to only their second Grapefruit League loss of the spring, 7-3 at Hammond Stadium.

"A good day for learning a few things," López said with a shrug. He gave up five hits in four innings and struck out three. One of the runs he allowed was unearned. López, who dropped to 0-2 this spring, threw 67 pitches and said his ramp-up for the season is going well, at least.

Max Kepler, 2-for-19 this spring before Sunday, cracked a long home run to right field in the fourth inning, scoring Carlos Correa ahead of him. But the Twins managed only six hits against Washington, two of them by newcomer Manuel Margot, and fell to 5-2-2 at home. Byron Buxton, one day after his three extra-base-hit outburst, singled in the first inning and went 1-for-4 in his first time playing on consecutive days this spring.







