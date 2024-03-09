FORT MYERS, FLA. – Byron Buxton only saw six pitches in Saturday's game, which doesn't seem like much of a workout. Well, until you understand what he did with the last three of them.

Buxton smashed a two-run homer, a bases-loaded triple and another triple off the right-field wall on consecutive pitches from Yankees starter (and Buxton pal) Nestor Cortes, staking his team to a lead that New York could not overcome in a 10-7 Twins victory at Hammond Stadium.

No Twins player has ever collected two triples and a home run in the same game, at least not a regular-season game. Though Saturday's Grapefruit League performance won't count, Buxton managed the feat in just four innings.

He wasn't the only Twins hitter to enjoy a big day. The Twins racked up 18 hits and a spring-high 10 runs against six Yankees pitchers. Carlos Correa had a pair of singles, each of which drove Buxton home. Christian Vázquez and Willi Castro each lined three consecutive singles, and Royce Lewis doubled into the left-center gap.

Bailey Ober was the beneficiary of all the offense, cruising through three mostly quiet innings with three strikeouts. Only the first two hitters he faced caused any problems for Ober, with Anthony Volpe leading off the game with a dribbler up the first-base line that Ober couldn't reach. The next batter, catcher Austin Wells, then lined a fastball up in the strong wind blowing toward right field, and it easily cleared the fence for a two-run homer.

But Ober didn't allow another hit in his three innings, nor did Simeon Woods Richardson in two innings of relief, or Justin Topa, who struck out two of the three hitters he faced. Jorge Alcala, however, allowed a home run to New York infielder Josh VanMeter, and Kody Funderburk gave up three runs in the eighth inning.